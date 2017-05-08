A Look Inside The Cubs Record Setting Marathon Game Against The Yankees

If you stayed up to watch the all 18 innings of the Cubs-Yankees game last night, you deserve a bottomless cup of coffee!

While the affair wasn’t the longest game in Cubs history (that was back in 2014 when the Cubs beat the Rockies in 6 hours and 27 minutes), it certainly had its share of memorable, and record setting moments.

MLB.com put together a list of oddities that occurred during last night’s game and it’s worth your time to check out.

Here’s a few quirks from last night’s game.

The 6 hour and 5 minute game was the longest in Sunday Night Baseball history, the longest game in Interleague history, and the longest game of 2017.

A new single game strikeout record was set as both teams struck out 48 times, breaking the previous record of 43.

With Jake Arrieta, John Lackey, and Kyle Hendricks entering the game as pinch-hitters, the Cubs became the 15th team since 1913 to pinch-hit with three pitchers in a game.

Extra innings started with 10 consecutive strikeouts.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram