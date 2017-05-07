Saturday Morning Flashback: 1980 [Playlist]

The year of Ronald Reagan, Rubik’s Cube, CNN, Pac Man, the U.S. Olympic hockey team, J.R. Ewing, Mt. St. Helens, and the immeasurable loss of John Lennon. Music highlights included albums from Bruce Springsteen, Talking Heads, Peter Gabriel, The Cure, Elvis Costello, the Police, Rockpile, and the Pretenders debut.
This Week’s Playlist: 1980
- 8 am
- Alabama Getaway – The Grateful Dead
- Games Without Frontiers – Peter Gabriel
- I Got You – Split Enz
- Stop Your Sobbing – The Pretenders
- Looking for Clues – Robert Palmer
- Romeo and Juliet – Dire Straits
- Generals and Majors – XTC
- Behind the Lines – Genesis
- Flesh and Blood – Roxy Music
- Gonna Get Ya – Pete Townshend
- Teacher Teacher – Rockpile
- 9 am
- Cadillac Ranch – Bruce Springsteen
- Master Blaster – Stevie Wonder
- Crazy Little Thing Called Love – Queen
- The Tide is High – Blondie
- A Certain Girl – Warren Zevon
- Rumours of Glory- Bruce Cockburn
- Whip It – Devo
- Watching the Wheels – John Lennon
- Driven to Tears – The Police
- Turning Japanese – The Vapors
- Opportunity – Elvis Costello
- 10 am
- Once in a Lifetime – Talking Heads
- She’s So Cold – The Rolling Stones
- Tears of a Clown – The English Beat
- Ashes to Ashes – David Bowie
- Smithers-Jones – The Jam
- While You See a Chance – Steve Winwood
- Love Will Tear us Apart – Joy Division
- One to One – Joe Jackson
- Cars – Gary Numan
- Late in the Evening – Paul Simon
- 11 am
- Boys Don’t Cry – The Cure
- Sweet Home Chicago (live) – Lonnie Brooks
- Pulling Mussels – Squeeze
- Me and the Boys – NRBQ
- I Don’t Remember – Peter Gabriel
- Don’t Tell Me No – The Cars
- Private Idaho – The B52s
- Pressure Drop – The Clash
- Me Myself I – Joan Armatrading
- Mystery Achievement – The Pretenders
- I Know What Boys Like – The Waitresses
- This Beat Goes On / Switchin’ to Glide – The Kings
