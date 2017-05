Breakfast With The Beatles – May 7, 2017

8 AM

The Beatles – Another Girl

George – Here Comes The Sun (Bangla Desh)

The Beatles – Act Naturally (Mono)

Bela Fleck – Michelle

Paul – Here, There And Everywhere (Paul Is Live)

The Beatles – Strawberry Fields Forever

The Beatles – We Can Work It Out

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – Three Cool Cats (Anthology)

Memphis All Stars – Drive My Car

Paul – Band On The Run

The Beatles – The Continuing Story Of Bungaloo Bill

9 AM

The Beatles – Lovely Rita

John – Bring On The Lucie

Stereophonics – Revolution

The Beatles – Love Me Do

Three Funkys – I Want To Hold Your Hand

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – I Got To Find My Baby (Bbc)

Ringo – Pure Gold

The Church – It’s All Too Much

George – Behind That Locked Door

Shawn Colvin – I’ll Be Back

The Beatles – Norwegian Wood

Paul – Tug Of Peace

The Beatles – I Call Your Name

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – MAY 7, 2017

FREE RANGE UKULELE SOCIETY OF OAK PARK MEETUP – THURSDAY, 7 TILL 9 PM – EASTGATE CAFÉ, 102 HARRISON ST, OAK PARK – PLAYING AND SINGING THE SONGS OF THE BEATLES THAT CAN BE PLAYED WITH ONLY THREE CHORDS – BRING YOUR UKES

AMERICAN ENGLISH – FRIDAY, 9:15 PM – FITZGERALDS, 6615 ROOSEVELT RD, BERWYN – 21+

THE MERSEY BEATLES…FOUR LADS FROM LIVERPOOL – FRIDAY, 7:30 PM – THE BRAT SHOP, 12304 75TH ST, KENOSHA, WISC

SHINDIG – FRIDAY, 7 TILL 11 PM – AMERICAN-ITALIAN CULTURAL SOCIETY, 1918 DONMAUR DR, CREST HILL (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN (SOLO GUITAR) – SATURDAY, 11 AM TILL NOON – MORTON GROVE OUTDOOR SPRING FARMERS MARKET, 6210 DEMPSTER ST, MORTON GROVE – FREE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

NEVERLY BROTHERS – SATURDAY, 2 TILL 3:30 PM – SALUTE TO THE BLUE PARADE & FESTIVAL, SLAMMER’S STADIUM, 1 MAYOR ART SCHULTZ DR, JOLIET (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

RETROACTIVE – SATURDAY, 8 PM TILL MIDNIGHT – STONEHOUSE PUB, 103 STEPHEN ST, LEMONT (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE CLASS OF 68 BAND – SATURDAY, 8 PM – COOPERS, 27W150 ROOSEVELT RD, WINFIELD (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

TRIBUTE TO JOHN LENNON – 2017 KENNEDY CENTER SPRING GALA – MONDAY, MAY 8TH – KENNEDY CENTER CONCERT HALL, WASHINGTON D.C. WWW.KENNEDY –CENTER.ORG

BEATLES BRUNCH – SUNDAYS 11 AM TILL 4 PM – CELTIC CROWN PUBLIC HOUSE, 4301 N. WESTERN AVE

THE FEST FOR BEATLES FANS – WWW.THEFEST.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS, 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DES PLAINES

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

