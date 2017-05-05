Revisit the Legendary Hot Doug’s with ‘Hot Doug’s: The Movie’ Trailer

Oh, dear Lord… Watching this almost brought a tear to my eye. As someone that spent countless hours at the corner of California and Roscoe over the years, part of me was incredibly excited to see the inside of the restaurant once again, to see Doug at the front counter taking orders, to hear the sounds of the place, and to see the menu on the wall once again, but at the same time a little part of me was incredibly sad because I can no longer hop on my bike and head over there for a high-calorie meal. When XRT was “stationed” at 4949 W. Belmont, Hot Doug’s was on my way to work. My go-to order was a polish dog, one of the specials, fries and a drink. Yes, two sausages and fries. I ride my bike everywhere, okay?!? I realized that I was probably going there too often when Doug didn’t need to ask for my name anymore when taking my order. Hey, I was a big fan. What can I say?

According to Chicagoist, Hot Doug’s: The Movie should be screening here in Chicago in the latter half of June.

WE MISS THAT PLACE, DOUG!