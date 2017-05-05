Len & Lin Announce the Hot Stove Cool Music Benefit Concert [Listen]

Earlier in the week, Len shared some stories about the Boston edition of the Hot Stove Cool Music concert benefiting Theo Epstein’s Foundation To Be Named Later. The World Series trophy took a turn crowd surfing around the room. Theo literally went head over heels whilst jamming on guitar alongside Eddie Vedder and Len Kasper. In years past, Cheap Trick, the aforementioned Eddie Vedder, Liz Phair, Tom Morello and Smashing Pumpkins have participated. Who’ll show up on June 2nd at Metro? Oh don’t worry, this event always sells out, and quickly. Tickets go on sale Saturday, May 6th at noon, so get on it! For more information and tickets, visit: http://wxrt.cbslocal.com/2017/05/05/hot-stove-cool-music-tickets-lineup/

