Len & Lin Announce the Hot Stove Cool Music Benefit Concert [Listen]

May 5, 2017 12:49 PM By Chris Cwiak
Filed Under: Boston, Cheap Trick, Chicago, Chicago Cubs, Eddie Vedder, Foundation to be Named Later, Hot Stove Cool Music, Len & Lin, Len Kasper, Liz Phair, Metro, Pearl Jam, Smashing Pumpkins, Theo Epstein, Tom Morello, World Series

Earlier in the week, Len shared some stories about the Boston edition of the Hot Stove Cool Music concert benefiting Theo Epstein’s Foundation To Be Named Later. The World Series trophy took a turn crowd surfing around the room. Theo literally went head over heels whilst jamming on guitar alongside Eddie Vedder and Len Kasper. In years past, Cheap Trick, the aforementioned Eddie Vedder, Liz Phair, Tom Morello and Smashing Pumpkins have participated. Who’ll show up on June 2nd at Metro? Oh don’t worry, this event always sells out, and quickly. Tickets go on sale Saturday, May 6th at noon, so get on it! For more information and tickets, visit: http://wxrt.cbslocal.com/2017/05/05/hot-stove-cool-music-tickets-lineup/

Len Kasper joins Lin Brehmer on the XRT Morning Show at 8:30am Mondays & Fridays to talk about your World Series champion Chicago Cubs. Len & Lin: the returning champs of baseball and rock n roll.

