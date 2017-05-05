Jenny Bienemann On This Sunday Night’s Local Anesthetic!

I’ve been spinning the tunes of Jenny Bienemann for nearly 15 years on Local Anesthetic but she’ll be making her debut as an actual in-studio guest this Sunday night at 7:30 on XRT. Every Soul Grows to the Light is different than what I’ve heard from her previously. The songs, her vocals, the immediacy of the recording all work to make this her finest work yet. It’s funny; there’s one line in her song “You Are Where I’m From” (below) that tipped it in for me. “I know I’m not in love with you”. Now, where does a lyric like that come from? I was driving along and I heard that and it just occurred to me that the person who wrote this is somebody I can have a conversation with. Simple as that. And, yes, there are any number of other tunes on Every Soul That Grows to the Light that I like a lot, too. We’ll discuss, Ms. Bienemann and myself, on Local Anesthetic, this Sunday night at 7:30 here on XRT. I hope you can join us.



Listen To More Episodes Of Local Anesthetic

Connect With Local Anesthetic On Facebook

Submit Your Music