Hot Stove Cool Music Reveals Full Lineup

The Hot Stove Cool Music concert benefitting the Foundation To Be Named Later will return to the Metro on June 2nd.

The concert will feature PETER GAMMONS & THE BOSTON HOT STOVE ALL STARS / THEO EPSTEIN, LEN KASPER & THE CHICAGO HOT STOVE ALL STARS / DAXX NIELSEN / SCOTT LUCAS / JASON NARDUCY / KELLY HOGAN / NORA O’CONNOR / GERALD DOWD / FREDA LOVE SMITH / Hosted by LIN BREHMER & RYAN DEMPSTER / with SPECIAL GUEST TBA!

Tickets for the show go on sale tomorrow at Noon via eTix. General Admission tickets will cost $75 while VIP tickets will be $800

The show is 18 & Over with oors: 7:30pm / Show: 8pm

