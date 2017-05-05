GOP Health Care Bill Goes To Senate – News With Mary Dixon

President Trump and House Republicans are celebrating their repeal of Obamacare, which faces a major re-write in the Senate. Senators are already talking about preventing some of the House bill’s cuts to Medicaid, and redirecting tax credits from the wealthy to lower-income people. All of Illinois’ Republican congressmen voted ‘yes,’ while all the Illinois Democrats voted ‘no.’ … Police in Hinsdale are investigating the murder of a woman found yesterday in her home … Will County deputies are now treating the death of a toddler in her home as a criminal investigation, according to the Sun Times … More rain is expected around the Midwest … rivers in Illinois, Missouri and the Great Plains have already risen to record levels … Former president Obama is endorsing centrist candidate Emanuel Macron in Sunday’s runoff against far right French nationalist Marine LePen. The Cubs beat the Phillies and the White Sox won in Kansas City … It’ll be partly cloudy and breezy with temperatures in the upper-50s, but cooler by the lake.