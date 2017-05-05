Diary of an Overnight DJ: Chili, Blondies, and Music for The Soul

May has been off to a cold start. Both in terms of the decisions made by our nation’s Dear Leaders, and the unseasonably frigid weather. So what can we do to warm up our spirits and their cold hearts? Two ideas: music and food.

Earlier this week I made Quinoa Chili in the crockpot. The quinoa takes on the consistency of ground beef or turkey, and picks up the flavors of the spices, so that you won’t even miss the meat! I top it with plain greek yogurt and cheddar cheese, and it makes me forget all about my impending lack of healthcare.

Here’s the recipe:

QUINOA CHILI

INGREDIENTS

1 Spanish Onion, chopped

4 Garlic Cloves, minced

2 Red Bell Peppers, chopped

28 Oz Diced Tomatoes

28 Oz Black Beans, rinsed and drained

14 Oz Kidney Beans, rinsed and drained

1 cup Quinoa, uncooked

4 cups Vegetable Broth

2 cups Water

Coriander – 1 tbsp.

Cumin – 1 tbsp.

Oregano – 1 tbsp.

Chilli Powder – 3 tbsp.

Tomato Paste – 1 tbsp.

Chop what needs to be chopped and rinse what needs to be rinsed and throw it all in the Crockpot. I cooked it on low for 8 hours during my Overnight shift, and it came together beautifully.

For some music therapy, I’ve been enjoying the new Buckingham/McVie collaboration, “In My World”

This song, along with Sting’s “One Fine Day” both have an element of escapism, definitely inspired by the tumultuous political climate. Add to that Prince’s new E.P. title track and we have a trio of new songs from established artists, all with hints of social critique and uncertainty.

“One Fine Day” – Sting



“Deliverance” – Prince



Let me guess, that chili gave you a sweet tooth didn’t it? Join the club, everything gives me a sweet tooth. Luckily I have just the thing. Good, old fashioned Blondies:

I’m pretty proud of these suckers. And I brought some for my friends at the XRT Morning show because I happen to know they have sweet teeth too.

Grab the recipe for these here.

A few more songs that are getting me through as of late:

“Sarah (Bonus Track) – (Sandy) Alex G



“You’re Out Wasting” – Andy Shauf



“After The Moon” – Real Estate



Real Estate's new album In Mind is faaaantastic.

Be kind,

Emma

