Great Moments In Cubs History – Harry Caray Can’t Pronounce Mark Grudzielanek’s Name

Getting yourself into a YouTube wormhole is easy, especially if you’re looking for Harry Caray clips.

I came across this clip today and had to share as it’s a prime example of why Harry Caray was one of a kind.

Mark Grudzielanek may have an intimidating name to pronounce, but once you get it down it’s quite easy. Harry Caray had a bit of trouble pronounce Grudzielanek’s name during a broadcast so naturally, he tried to pronounce it backwards as well.

Fun fact, Mark Grudzielanek was the second baseman on the 2003 Cubs team and received votes for the NL MVP award that year.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram