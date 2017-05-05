Great Moments In Cubs History – Harry Caray Can’t Pronounce Mark Grudzielanek’s Name

May 5, 2017 10:02 AM By Marty Rosenbaum
Filed Under: Chicago Cubs, Cubs, Harry Caray, Mark Grudzielanek

Getting yourself into a YouTube wormhole is easy, especially if you’re looking for Harry Caray clips.

I came across this clip today and had to share as it’s a prime example of why Harry Caray was one of a kind.

Mark Grudzielanek may have an intimidating name to pronounce, but once you get it down it’s quite easy. Harry Caray had a bit of trouble pronounce Grudzielanek’s name during a broadcast so naturally, he tried to pronounce it backwards as well.

Fun fact, Mark Grudzielanek was the second baseman on the 2003 Cubs team and received votes for the NL MVP award that year.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram

More from Marty Rosenbaum
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records
Watch Live From Studio X Performances

Listen Live