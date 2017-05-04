Steve Earle, Cheap Trick, Foster The People – New Noise at Nine. Thursday May 4, 2017

Check out the whole playlist from this week’s show below. The best way you can support the artists you hear on New Noise at Nine is to buy their music and, whenever possible, buy from a local, independent, or family-owned music store.

Your pal,

–Ryan A.

**

Cheap Trick – “Long Time Coming“

Phoenix – “J-Boy“

Matthew Sweet – “Trick“

Foster The People – “Doing It For The Money“

Roger Waters – “Smell The Roses”

Prince – “Deliverance”

Steve Earle & The Dukes – “Looking For A Woman” ***The cover art for So You Wannabe an Outlaw is by Chicago artist Tony Fitzpatrick.

Alt-J – “In Cold Blood”

Ryan Adams – “To Be Without You”

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit – “Hope The High Road“

Afghan Whigs – “Arabian Heights“

Blondie – “Long Time”