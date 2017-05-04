Steve Earle, Cheap Trick, Foster The People – New Noise at Nine. Thursday May 4, 2017

May 4, 2017 10:00 PM By Ryan Arnold

Check out the whole playlist from this week’s show below. The best way you can support the artists you hear on New Noise at Nine is to buy their music and, whenever possible, buy from a local, independent, or family-owned music store.

Your pal,
Ryan A.

**

Cheap Trick – “Long Time Coming
Phoenix – “J-Boy
Matthew Sweet – “Trick

Foster The People – “Doing It For The Money
Roger Waters – “Smell The Roses”
Prince – “Deliverance”
Steve Earle & The Dukes – “Looking For A Woman”  ***The cover art for So You Wannabe an Outlaw is by Chicago artist Tony Fitzpatrick.
Alt-J – “In Cold Blood”
Ryan Adams – “To Be Without You”
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit – “Hope The High Road
Afghan Whigs – “Arabian Heights
Blondie – “Long Time”

