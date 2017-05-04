LCD Soundsystem To Release Two New Songs, Perform On Saturday Night Live

May 4, 2017 9:47 AM By Marty Rosenbaum
Filed Under: Lcd Soundsystem, Saturday Night Live

After making their glorious return to the stage last summer, LCD Soundsystem is gearing up to bring fans more.

In a lengthy Facebook post, LCD Soundsystem provided an update on the happenings of the band and confirmed new music is on the way. The best part? It’s out today!

At Midnight tonight, LCD Soundsystem will release two new songs called “Call The Police” and “American Dream”. Additionally, James Murphy confirmed they’ll be releasing a new album. While there’s no release date, Murphy is confident it’ll be out sooner rather than later.

LCD Soundsystem will also be performing on Saturday Night Live this weekend and judging by a Facebook comment they left, they’ll be playing new material.


