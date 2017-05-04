Hot Stove Cool Music Chicago Is Coming & We Have The Exclusive Lineup Announcement

May 4, 2017 10:58 AM
The Hot Stove Cool Music Concert benefitting The Foundation To Be Named Later is always a summer concert highlight. On June 2nd, the concert returns to the Metro and will be bigger than ever.

This Friday at 8:30 AM, tune in to Len & Lin on 93XRT or 93XRT.com where we’ll be revealing the lineup for the 2017 Hot Stove Cool Music Concert.

The Foundation To Be Named Later was started by Cubs President Of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein and his brother Paul to raise funds and awareness for nonprofit agencies serving urban youth and families.

