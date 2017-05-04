GOP Health Care Vote Today – News With Mary Dixon

House Republicans are ramping up for a vote today on repealing Obamacare. Chicago area Democrats are voting ‘no.’ It’s not clear how the Republicans from the Chicago area and northern Illinois will vote. Representatives Peter Roskam of Wheaton, Randy Hultgren of Plano and Adam Kinzinger of Channahon haven’t announced their positions … President Trump today plans to sign an executive order allowing religious organizations and other non-profits to endorse political candidates without losing their tax-exempt status … and to let religious employers skip out on covering insurance costs for contraception … Chicago Aviation Commissioner Ginger Evans is due on Capitol Hill today, to talk about the passenger-dragging incident at O’Hare this month … Chicago police are still looking for the shooters who targeted two undercover officers in the Back of the Yards neighborhood … Britain’s Prince Philip will retire from public appearances this fall. Philip turns 96 next month; he and Queen Elizabeth have been married nearly 70 years … The Cubs beat the Phillies. The White Sox lost in Kansas City. It’s going to be chilly, breezy and a bit rainy today, with temperatures in the upper-40s …