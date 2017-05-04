2017 Austin City Limits Fest Features Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Killers, Gorillaz

By Annie Reuter

The 2017 Austin City Limits Festival was announced on Thursday (May 4) and it’s a stacked lineup. The two-weekend festival boasts acts like Chance the Rapper, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Killers, Gorillaz, Martin Garrix and The xx.

The 2017 Austin City Limits Music Festival will be held in Zilker Park on Oct. 6 to 8 and 13 to 15. The lineup also features Ice Cube, Ryan Adams, Solange, The Head and the Heart, Run the Jewels, Foster the People, Vance Joy, Zhu, Glass Animals, Tove Lo, A$ap Ferg, Alison Wonderland, Angel Olsen, O.A.R., and Brothers Osborne, among others.

Eight stages will be set up in the park in downtown Austin with over 140 bands expected to take the stage. Texas-based acts including Spoon, Cody Jinks, The Black Angels, MISSIO, Lukas Nelson and the Promise of the Real, Band of Heathens, Asleep at the Wheel, Dale and Ray, Paul Cauthen and others are also set to perform. Three-day general admission tickets for both weekends go on sale on May 4 at 10 a.m. CT while 3-day VIP and Platinum tickets will also be available. For more information, visit the festival’s website.