While 50th anniversary celebrations of The Beatles record Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band will be plentiful, the Toledo Mud Hens may have one of the most unique of all.

FIRST LOOK: Let us introduce to you our fab Sgt. Pepper's-themed jerseys we'll wear for 'Beatles Night' on June 16. pic.twitter.com/oiIjKUPLYg — Toledo Mud Hens (@MudHens) May 2, 2017

There it is.

The Mud Hens will be wearing specially designed jerseys for the team’s Beatles Night on June 16th to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Sgt. Pepper.

What do you think? Did they hit a home run, or strike out with these?

