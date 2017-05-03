Manhunt – News With Mary Dixon

Chicago police are hunting for the shooters who ambushed two undercover cops in the Back of the Yards neighborhood last night. Both officers are hospitalized and are expected to survive … Barack and Michelle Obama will be in town today to talk about the plans for his presidential library in Jackson Park … FBI Director James Comey is to testify before senators today. Next week, former acting Attorney General Paula Yates is scheduled to testify on her warning to the White House about former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, and his contacts with Russian officials … President Trump tweeted late last night that reports of Russian ties to his campaign were cooked up by Democrats to justify losing the election … Trump spoke yesterday by phone with Russian President Putin about Syria and North Korea … The Cubs and the White Sox won last night …Partly sunny and in the mid-50s today, but cooler by the lake.