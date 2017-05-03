Is Led Zeppelin Reuniting? Latest Rumors Have Set The Internet Ablaze

Here we go again!

Rumors about a Led Zeppelin reunion have been popping up ever since their Celebration Day concert back in 2007.

The blog Feeling Numb is at the front of these rumors with a source telling them a Zeppelin reunion will happen at Desert Trip 2017.

They write,

“Rumor has it they turned down a reported $14 million dollar pay day to play at last years festival and that this year there are “millions & millions” of more reasons why they should do it.”

Additionally, Robert Plant created a stir by writing “any time now…” on his official website. The brief, cryptic message has fans pondering whether or not Plant is referring to a Led Zeppelin reunion.

Even if this all ends up being false, the band is still set to celebrate their 50th anniversary in 2018.

