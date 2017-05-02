Trump Open To Meeting Kim Jong Un – News With Mary Dixon

President Trump’s spokesman says conditions are clearly not right at this time for an unprecedented meeting between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un … President Trump tells Bloomberg he’d consider it. No American president has met with a North Korean leader since Kim’s family took over Pyongyang … Tens of thousands of people took part in peaceful May Day protests in Chicago and around the US. But some violence was reported in West Coast cities like Portland and Olympia … United Airlines chief Oscar Munoz is in the hot seat on Capitol Hill, as Congress begins hearings on customer service in the airline industry … The Writers Guild of America has agreed to a new contract in Hollywood, which means a strike won’t interrupt our favorite shows … Chef Rick Bayless has won the Best Picture Oscar of the food world – a James Beard award for Topolobampo as outstanding restaurant of the year, while Monteverde’s Sarah Grueneberg won best Great Lakes chef … The Cubs and the White Sox lost. It’s going to be windy and cloudy and cool today, with a chance of rain.