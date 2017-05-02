Taste Of Chicago Announces Full 2017 Music Lineup

Last we announced our annual XRT Taste Concert at the Taste Of Chicago. Today, we have the full music lineup!

5:30 p.m. July 5 at Petrillo Band Shell: Alessia Cara with opener Eryn Allen Kane.

5:30 p.m. July 6 at Petrillo: Café Tacvba with opener ¡Esso! Afrojam Funkbeat and Los Vicios de Papa.



5:30 p.m. July 7 at Petrillo: Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals with opener Twin Peaks.



4:30 p.m. July 8 at Petrillo: Passion Pit with opener The Kickback.



4:30 p.m. July 9 at Petrillo: The O’Jays with opener Maurice Jackson’s Independents.

Admission and lawn seating to the festival is free. Grab more information about the Taste and get tickets for Petrillo Music Shell seating here.

The Taste of Chicago will also feature performances from Split Single, The Waco Brothers, and more on the Bud Light Stage at Columbus and Balbo.

