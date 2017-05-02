Split Single & The Waco Brothers Added to Taste of Chicago Lineup [Watch]

May 2, 2017 11:13 AM By Chris Cwiak
Bloodshot Records, Bud Light, Grant Park, Jason Narducy, Jon Langford, Petrillo Music Shell, Split Single, Taste of Chicago, The Waco Brothers, YakZie's

The full lineup of musical acts for the 2017 Taste of Chicago was announced today, and our good friends Split Single and The Waco Brothers were given prime slots. Catch Split Single on Saturday, July 8th and The Waco Brothers on Sunday, July 9th on the Bud Light Stage at Columbus and Balbo in Grant Park. Both will be on at 6:30pm, but be sure to get there early to enjoy the food, drinks, sunshine, and opening bands at our fair city’s annual celebration of summer.

Here’s a taste of what Split Single will be offering, this from our 2017 Opening Day live broadcast at YakZies:

And our traditional Opening Day live broadcast headliners, The Waco Brothers… well, you know ’em:

Admission and lawn seating to the festival is free. Grab more information about the Taste, get tickets for Petrillo Music Shell seating and see the full lineup here.

