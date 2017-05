Radiohead’s legendary album OK Computer turns 20 years old this year and the band has grand plans to celebrate.

OKNOTOK is a special deluxe reissue of the album and is due out on June 23rd. The reissue features all 12-songs on the album remastered, eight B-sides, and three unreleased recordings: “I Promise”, “Lift”, and “Man Of War”.

Pre-orders for a variety of digital, CD, and vinyl packages are currently available. Head here for more information.

