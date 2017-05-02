Joe Maddon Is Jealous Theo Epstein Fell Of A Guitar Amp While Shredding

Theo Epstein’s return to Boston was a rocking affair, literally!

The Cubs president of baseball operations jammed with Eddie Vedder at the Hot Stove Cool Music benefit concert, but was caught on video unsuccessfully executing a classic rock move.

Theo Epstein tries to shred at Hot Stove Cool Music with Eddie Vedder. Takes a tumble pic.twitter.com/9g3GYwOmhF — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 1, 2017

Cubs Manager Joe Maddon was on the Spiegel & Parkins Show on 670 The Score this afternoon and applauded Epstein for his effort. Maddon said,

“I really think that’s awesome, the fact that they can cut loose. They let their hair down so to speak, and they really enjoy the moment. I love that stuff.”

Listen to the full interview below and read more over at 670TheScore.com.



