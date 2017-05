Jack White & T-Bone Burnett teamed up with Robert Redford to put together a three part mini-series on American folk/blues music from the 1920’s, the recording equipment used then, and the record market.

American Epic will debut on PBS on May 16th and features White, Nas, Elton John, Beck, Alabama Shakes, Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, Taj Mahal, and many others.

Listen to Terri Hemmert discuss the project above.

