THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: Phoenix – ‘J-Boy’

French band Phoenix are back! The follow-up to 2013’s Bankrupt! will be out on June 9 (Ti Amo) and us lucky kids in Chicago get to see the band a few days before the record comes out. They’ll be playing at the Aragon Ballroom on June 5. Oh, and don’t forget to check out the band performing “J-Boy” for the first time on television on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon tomorrow night (Tue, May 2).
On to the rest of the show!
10pm
Mac DeMarco – “On the Level” (Captured Tracks)
Future Islands – “Cave” (4AD)
Foster the People – “Doing It for the Money” (Columbia)
(break)
Planetarium – “Mercury” (4AD)
Wavves – “Million Enemies” (Ghost Ramp)
DJ Shadow – “Systematic (feat. Nas)” (Mass Appeal)
White Reaper – “The World’s Best American Band” (Polyvinyl)
Perfume Genius – “Slip Away” (Matador)
Hercules & Love Affair – “Controller (feat. Faris Badwan)” (Big Beat)
Kevin Morby – “Aboard My Train” (Dead Oceans)
(break)
The War on Drugs – “Thinking of a Place” (Atlantic)
11pm
INHEAVEN – “Vultures” ([PIAS])
Whitney – “You’ve Got a Woman” (Secretly Canadian)
PWR BTTM – “LOL” (Polyvinyl)
(break)
Shabazz Palaces – “Shine a Light” (Sub Pop)
Big Thief – “Mythological Beauty” (Saddle Creek)
Slowdive – “Sugar for the Pill” (Dead Oceans)
Phoenix – “J-Boy” (Glassnote)
Father John Misty – “Total Entertainment Forever” (Sub Pop)
Waxahatchee – “Silver” (Merge)
Mount Kimbie – “We Go Home Together (feat. James Blake)” (Warp)
(break)
Ride – “All I Want” (Wichita)
Little Dragon – “Celebrate”
Sleaford Mods – “Moptop” (Rough Trade)
Aldous Harding – “Imagining My Man” (4AD)