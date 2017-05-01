THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: Phoenix – ‘J-Boy’

French band Phoenix are back! The follow-up to 2013’s Bankrupt! will be out on June 9 (Ti Amo) and us lucky kids in Chicago get to see the band a few days before the record comes out. They’ll be playing at the Aragon Ballroom on June 5. Oh, and don’t forget to check out the band performing “J-Boy” for the first time on television on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon tomorrow night (Tue, May 2).

On to the rest of the show!

10pm

Mac DeMarco – “On the Level” (Captured Tracks)

Future Islands – “Cave” (4AD)

Foster the People – “Doing It for the Money” (Columbia)

(break)

Planetarium – “Mercury” (4AD)

Wavves – “Million Enemies” (Ghost Ramp)

DJ Shadow – “Systematic (feat. Nas)” (Mass Appeal)

White Reaper – “The World’s Best American Band” (Polyvinyl)

Perfume Genius – “Slip Away” (Matador)

Hercules & Love Affair – “Controller (feat. Faris Badwan)” (Big Beat)

Kevin Morby – “Aboard My Train” (Dead Oceans)

(break)

The War on Drugs – “Thinking of a Place” (Atlantic)

11pm

INHEAVEN – “Vultures” ([PIAS])

Whitney – “You’ve Got a Woman” (Secretly Canadian)

PWR BTTM – “LOL” (Polyvinyl)

(break)

Shabazz Palaces – “Shine a Light” (Sub Pop)

Big Thief – “Mythological Beauty” (Saddle Creek)

Slowdive – “Sugar for the Pill” (Dead Oceans)

Phoenix – “J-Boy” (Glassnote)

Father John Misty – “Total Entertainment Forever” (Sub Pop)

Waxahatchee – “Silver” (Merge)

Mount Kimbie – “We Go Home Together (feat. James Blake)” (Warp)

(break)

Ride – “All I Want” (Wichita)

Little Dragon – “Celebrate”

Sleaford Mods – “Moptop” (Rough Trade)

Aldous Harding – “Imagining My Man” (4AD)