Saturday Morning Flashback: 1973 [Playlist]

It was the year the Sears Tower was completed, giving Chicago the world’s tallest building. A horse called Secretariat won the Triple Crown. The reality TV series of the summer was the Senate Watergate hearings. Among the many music highlights, Pink Floyd released Dark Side of the Moon, and WXRT introduced the Featured Artist card and a new DJ: Terri Hemmert!
Coming up:
May 6 – 1980
May 13 – 1993
May 20 – 1970
This Week’s Playlist: 1973
Song – Artist
- 8 am
- Dancing With Mr. D – The Rolling Stones
- If You Want Me to Stay – Sly & the Family Stone
- You’ve Been in Love Too Long – Bonnie Raitt
- Sail On Sailor – Beach Boys
- Long Train Running – The Doobie Brothers
- The Jean Genie – David Bowie
- Sufficiently Breathless – Captain Beyond
- Over the Hills and Far Away – Led Zeppelin
- Give it to Me – J. Geils Band
- Bodhisattva – Steely Dan
- 9 am
- Let’s Get it On – Marvin Gaye
- On Your Way Down – Little Feat
- Dear Abby (live) – John Prine
- Sitting in Limbo – Jimmy Cliff
- Mind Games – John Lennon
- Emerald Eyes – Fleetwood Mac
- Rosalita – Bruce Springsteen
- 5:15 – The Who
- LaGrange – Z Z Top
- All the Way From Memphis – Mott the Hoople
- 10 am
- Time – Pink Floyd
- Take it Easy – Jackson Browne
- I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe) – Genesis
- Loves Me Like a Rock – Paul Simon
- Band on the Run – Paul McCartney
- Gypsy Man – War
- Only Love – Bill Quateman
- Living in the Material World – George Harrison
- Dream On – Aerosmith
- 11 am
- Jessica – The Allman Brothers
- Higher Ground – Stevie Wonder
- If You Wanna Get to Heaven – Ozark Mountain Daredevils
- I Can’t Stand the Rain – Ann Peebles
- Growin’ Up – Bruce Springsteen
- Generation Landslide – Alice Cooper
- I Shot the Sheriff – Bob Marley & the Wailers
- Outlaw Man – Eagles
- Why Can’t We Live Together – Timmy Thomas
- Bringing Home the Bacon – Procol Harum
- Yes We Can Can- The Pointer Sisters
