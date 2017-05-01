Paul McCartney Adds Second Chicagoland Concert

Last week, Paul McCartney announced his return to the Chicagoland area with a show at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on July 25th.

Due to overwhelming demand, a 2nd & final @PaulMcCartney #OneOnOne show has been added for @HollywoodAmpChi July 26… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—

Live Nation Chicago (@LiveNationIL) May 01, 2017

Due to overwhelming demand, a second concert has been added on July 26th as part of his One on One tour. Ticket details are TBD and will be updated once more information is known.

