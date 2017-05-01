Local Anesthetic Playlist For Sunday, April 30, 2017 [Playlist & Free Download]

Dig Steve Leaf and the Ex-Pats at Schuba’s next Sunday. Will Bennett is looking for new Tells (I’m told). Engine Summer help kick off a new Double Door presented series at The Owl next Monday, May 8. The Thin Cherries will play The Burlington on May 11. Railway Gamblers OWN the month of May. Gigs include Martyr’s on May 11, 115 Bourbon Street on May 18, Two Brothers Roundhouse in Aurora on May 20 and then a date at Summer Camp on May 26. Nice work if you can get it! Finally, Post Child will play soon enough and somewhere close by you. That’s all for this week. Hear it at the link below. Thank you for listening.
- Local Anesthetic Playlist – April 30, 2017:
- Steve Leaf and the Ex-Pats “Mail With Your Name”
- Will Bennett and the Tells “Tumblin’ Down”
- Engine Summer “Intro/Jezebel”
- The Thin Cherries “Not My Love”
- Railway Gamblers “Can’t Get Enough”
- Post Child “Daydream”
