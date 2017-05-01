Len & Lin: Baseball Meets Rock n Roll in Bean Town [Listen]

May 1, 2017 11:02 AM By Lin Brehmer
Filed Under: Chicago Cubs, Fenway Park, Hot Stove Cool Music, Kris Bryant, Len & Lin, Len Kasper, Theo Epstein

Wrigley East, or as it’s commonly known as, Fenway Park, was the scene for Kris Bryant’s moon shot over the Green Monster in his very first Fenway at-bat. Unfortunately, the Cubs couldn’t capitalize, taking only one of three from the Red Sox. Hot Stove Cool Music however, DID capitalize, with Len Kasper joining Eddie Vedder and Theo Epstein in renditions of Neil Young and The Who while raising over $750k for children’s charities. Keep an eye in this section of 93xrt.com and an ear on WXRT for details on the Chicago edition of Hot Stove Cool Music coming soon!

Len Kasper returns to join Lin Brehmer on the XRT Morning Show at 8:30am Mondays & Fridays to talk about your World Series champion Chicago Cubs. Len & Lin: the returning champs of baseball and rock n roll.

