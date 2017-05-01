Biggest Blues Star Ever On Blues Breakers Tonight

May 1, 2017 10:41 AM By Tom Marker

The true king of the blues is our Artist of the Week tonight on Blues Breakers. B.B. was the best. There are over fifty years of B.B. King songs to choose from. We’ll just have to pick a few and then remember to feature him more often so that we can play more. Plus, we’ll give a couple of birthday spin-outs to Little Walter and play the best new releases from Chicago and beyond. 9p-10p tonight and every Monday. On 93XRT.

