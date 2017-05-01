Heroes Of Mid-2000’s Indie Rock – Where Are They Now?

I was looking back at Lollapalooza’s 2007 lineup today partly for nostalgia’s sake and in part amazement that it’s been 10 years since the fest.

While perusing the lineup, there were several moments of “what the heck happened to them???” that popped through my head.

Sure, you had bands like The Killers, The White Stripes, Arcade Fire, Death Cab For Cutie, The Black Keys, and more that are the namesakes of mid-2000’s rock, but those bands (sans White Stripes) are still consistently putting out material and/or touring today.

There’s also bands that haven’t been quite as active, but are mainstays when it comes to rock & roll of the mid-2000’s.

Here’s a look at 5 bands that performed at Lollapalooza in the mid-2000’s and what they’re up to today.

The Raconteurs

The Raconteurs already had a step up when they first decided to record music together thanks to Jack White, Brendan Benson, Jack Lawerence, and Patrick Keeler’s previous musical experience. While they denied being labeled a supergroup, they had an allure from the get go. The band released two albums (Broken Boy Soldiers in 2006, and Consolers of the Lonely in 2008), but have been quiet ever since.

The last time The Raconteurs took the stage was at a 2015 Jack White show in Nashville. Currently, members of the band are focused on other projects.

Yo La Tengo

Between 1995-2006, Yo La Tengo released 5 LP’s, 4 compilation albums, and 8 EP’s. Yeah, they were pretty busy.

They’ve slowed down the pace in the past decade though. Since 2006, they’ve released 3 LP’s with the latest coming in 2015. They remain active and still tour today.

Snow Patrol

The last time we heard a new album from Snow Patrol was in 2011 with their record Fallen Empires. Since then, they’ve been quiet.

Frontman Gary Lightbody indicated in a 2015 tweet that Snow Patrol was in the studio recording new material with intention of a 2016 release.

There hasn’t been much news about new Snow Patrol music since Lightbody’s tweet. In the meantime, we’ll revisit one of the songs that helped define mid-200’s rock with their tune “Chasing Cars”.

Interpol

Interpol were Lollapalooza headliners back in 2007. Lolla wasn’t the only place they headlined as performing in front of massive crowds was par for the course for the band.

After releasing three albums in five years, Interpol has only had two releases since 2007. Not all news is gloomy for Interpol fans though as the band recently announced a new studio album due out in 2018 alongside tour dates celebrating their debut album Turn On the Bright Lights.

Here’s footage of them performing at Lollapalooza 2014.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs were on such an upswing throughout the 2000’s that when the Beastie Boys had to cancel their headlining set at Lollapalooza 2009, Yeah Yeah Yeahs were called upon to fill in. Once the calendar turned to 2010, things got quiet.

They released the record Mosquito in 2013, but have been on hiatus since then. Back in 2015, frontwoman Karen O was asked about a reunion and said, “it’s just waiting to see how everything works out with starting a family and seizing the moment when it strikes.”

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram