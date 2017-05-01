April Showers – News With Mary Dixon

May 1, 2017 8:40 AM By Mary Dixon
Filed Under: Congress, Human Rights Watch, May Day, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, President Trump, Weather


It was a dark and stormy night, and it’s still causing trouble out there: there’s a big ol’ sinkhole at Broadway and Roscoe on the North Side. High water is causing traffic problems in Glen Ellyn and Palos Heights. A semi hauling a ton of yogurt has jack-knifed on the inbound Ryan – the locals are closed at 63rd – and the inbound Ryan ramp to the outbound Ike is closed for emergency roadwork … Congress may vote this week on a spending bill that would keep the government running through the fall. It boosts money for border security, but not for President Trump’s border wall … Human Rights Watch and other critics say they’re alarmed that Trump has invited the Philippines’ strongman Rodrigo Duterte to the White House. Two people are dead, including the shooter who injured six others at a pool party in San Diego … On this May Day, demonstrations for workers and immigrants rights are planned in Chicago and other big US cities … The Cubs and White Sox lost on the road … There’s a chance of more rain today, with breezy temperatures in the mid-50s.

