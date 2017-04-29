Chicago Sinfonietta Presents Rightness In The Rhythm! Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the May 15th performance at the Symphony Center!

Syncopate, bounce, and swing your way through nearly a century of music that explores the connections between jazz and classical…from ragtime to Rhapsody in Blue and beyond! The virtuosic Marcus Roberts Trio joins Chicago Sinfonietta for two performances only as we close our 29th season with a final flurry of incandescent playing. A full program of familiar favorites from ragtime to Broadway and beyond, the centerpiece of this jazz-centric concert will undoubtedly be Roberts’ unique take on Rhapsody in Blue that is injected with driving rhythm and stunning improvisation. Virtuosic playing, familiar jazz favorites, and the energy and entertainment of the Sinfonietta. Don’t miss a beat!

Plus, join us pre-concert and during intermission, show off your chops, boogie woogie, and PLAY as we close the season with a wail in our very own Sinfonietta jazz club. Learn about Chicago’s rich jazz history and see archives courtesy of DuSable Museum, make an instrument, and try your skills at improvisation. Plus, jump in and join a live jazz combo for a jam session!

Adult tickets $18 – $60

Child/Student tickets $10

Visit chicagosinfonietta.org for tickets and more information.