President Trump At 99 Days – News With Mary Dixon

President Trump tells Reuters there’s a chance of a ‘major conflict’ – his words – with North Korea, even as his Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, says a diplomatic solution is possible … As Trump approaches his 100th day in office, Congress appears ready to vote on a spending bill that will prevent a government shutdown. The House won’t vote on a new health care bill until next week at the earliest … Chicago police have charged a second man in the murder of a Cook County judge … Governor Rauner and House Speaker Madigan met privately yesterday to discuss the state’s budget, or lack thereof … United Airlines has settled up with the passenger who was dragged off a flight at O’Hare. They’re not saying how much Doctor David Dao will be paid … The Bears traded up to draft North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky … the Bulls must win tonight’s playoff game against the Celtics at the United Center … There’s a chance of rain this afternoon through tomorrow, with temperatures in the 50s.