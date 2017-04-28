New Chicago Music On This Sunday Night’s Local Anesthetic

First off, the above “crop” of the album cover of the Railway Gambler‘s latest had to be done to fit the format of this blog. However, the full album art is below. Beauty! So are quite a few tunes on A Way in the Wind and I’ll be spinning one this week on Local Anesthetic. What else? I’ve got a cool track from Will Bennett about, among other things, having fun at the Double Door. Speaking of the Double Door, dig this and a track from Engine Summer’s work in progress. Plus new tracks from Steve Leaf and the Ex-Pats, Post Child, The Thin Cherries (with Mark Lofgren from The Luck of Eden Hall). It’s a solid show of new Chicago music on Local Anesthetic, this Sunday night at 7:30 here on XRT.
