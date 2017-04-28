While we’re excited for season 5 of House of Cards and the other shows coming to Netflix in May, we’re sad to see some of these titles go.

Here’s a list of everything leaving Netflix in May:

LEAVING NETFLIX IN MAY

May 1:

11 Blocks

Alfie

Bang Bang!

Black Mamba: Kiss of Death

Cujo

Doomsdays

Fantastic Four

FernGully 2: The Magical Rescue

Flicka: Country Pride

Garfield’s Fun Fest

Invincible

Jetsons: The Movie

Jurassic Park III

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Paulie

Samurai Headhunters

Stephen King’s Thinner

Tales from the Darkside: The Movie

The Doors

The Real Beauty and the Beast

The Seven Dwarfs of Auschwitz

The Sons of Katie Elder

The Wedding Planner

Things We Lost in the Fire

To Catch a Thief

Treblinka: Hitler’s Killing Machine

Truly Strange

Turf War: Lions and Hippos

Van Wilder: Freshman Year

Venom Islands

World War II Spy School

May 2:

Good Luck Charlie: Season 1–4

Kickin’ It: Season 1–3

Scrubs: Season 1–9

May 5:

Amapola

Flubber

Grosse Pointe Blank

The Recruit

What About Bob?

May 7:

American Dad! Season 7

Bob’s Burgers: Season 2

May 11:

American Dad! Season 8

May 15:

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Seasons 1–5

May 17:

American Dad! Seasons 9 and 10

May 19:

Step Up

May 26:

Graceland: Season 1–3

