United Airlines Changes Course – News With Mary Dixon

Chicago’s United Airlines is changing its policies on how it persuades passengers to give up their seats. United will offer much higher cash incentives, and will not call law enforcement. The change follows this month’s backlash over the dragging of a seated passenger from a flight at O’Hare … A Joliet toddler reported missing yesterday has been found dead. An autopsy is planned today … President Trump will re-negotiate rather than pull the US out of NAFTA. His new tax proposal sketches out deep cuts for businesses and the wealthy and no clear plan to pay for it … The head of the FCC plans to roll back the rules ensuring net neutrality. Ajit Pai says high speed internet service providers should be allowed to police themselves … The Bulls lost Game 5 of their first-round playoff series with the Celtics … The Cubs lost in Pittsburgh … the White Sox swept the Royals … A little rain and fog this morning; cloudy and breezy all day with high temperatures in the low-50s.