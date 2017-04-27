Preservation Hall Jazz Band And Dave Grohl Blow Up Colbert

April 27, 2017 12:52 PM By Marty Lennartz
Filed Under: Dave Grohl, Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Preservation Hall Jazz Band

On the eve Of The New Orleans Heritage and Jazz Festival, the legendary ‘Nawlins ensemble Preservation Hall Jazz Band celebrated their new Dave Sitek (TV On The Radio) produced album,”So It Is” by spending the evening on Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

They performed throughout the show sitting in with fellow Crescent City native Jon Batiste and Stay Human. After appearing with his mom to talk about their new book, “From Cradle To Stage”, Foo Fighters Dave Grohl sprinted to the bandstand and join 15 other musicians for a fiery performance of “Santiago”.

Might want to make you go to New Orleans next weekend to see Pres’ Hall perform at Jazz Fest weekend two!

