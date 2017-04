Earlier this week, Paul McCartney announced he would be playing the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre as part of his One on One world tour.

If you want to grab tickets for the July 25th show before anyone else, listen up!

Starting this Friday at 10 AM, head on over to LiveNation.com and use the password “oneonone” to get presale tickets.

In case you miss out on those, the general on sale takes place Saturday at 10 AM.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram