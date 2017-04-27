The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach Debuts ‘King of a One Horse Town’ Video

By Abby Hassler

The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach released a new music video for his single “King of a One Horse Town” off his up solo album Waiting on a Song. The album will arrive June 2.

“‘The King of a One Horse Town’ is anyone who’s scared of the outside world,” writes Auerbach. “Anyone who’s afraid to go beyond their own block for fear of failure. It could be a drug dealer. A drunk. A professor. That’s a feeling any of us can relate to.”

Watch the video below.