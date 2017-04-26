Celebrate National Concert Day With $20 Tickets!

With concerts taking place most days of the year, it’s only right to create a holiday celebrating live music.

Live Nation is celebrating the summer concert season by offering special $20 tickets to select shows. Concerts in the Chicagoland area include Dead & Company, Elvis Costello, Goo Goo Dolls, Lionel Richie, Queen & Adam Lambert, and more.

Click here for a full list of shows and more information.

National Concert Day is on May 1st and Live Nation is throwing a concert at New York City’s Irving Plaza to celebrate featuring The Roots, Foreigner, Daughtry, Prince Royce, and Jason Aldean.

