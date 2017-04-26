Judge Blocks Trump Defunding Of Sanctuary Cities – News With Mary Dixon

A federal judge says President Trump can’t withhold money from sanctuary cities like Chicago … Federal judge William Orrick has ruled that the order unconstitutionally infringes on the rights of local governments. Trump’s tweeted “See you in the Supreme Court!” and complaints about the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals — Judge Orrick sits on the lower US district court in San Francisco …President Trump is expected to take the wraps off his big tax reform plan today. White House officials say it will call for lowering corporate tax rates from 35% to 15% … The president is slapping heavy duties on lumber imported from Canada … Senators go to the White House today for a briefing on the North Korea crisis … The Tribune counts more than one-thousand people caught in gunfire in the city so far this year … Chicago’s theater community is mourning the death of one of the guiding voices at Steppenwolf. Martha Lavey was the North Side theater company’s artistic director for more than 20 years … The Cubs won in Pittsburgh. The White Sox won at home. The Bulls are in Boston for Game 5 in the first round playoffs … There’s a pretty good chance of showers and thunderstorms by this afternoon, with high temperatures in the low-70s.