‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’-Themed Doritos Bag … Is A Cassette Player

April 26, 2017 4:43 PM
Filed Under: Guardians of the Galaxy

How is this even real?!

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” comes out May 5th, and they’ve found an interesting way to promote the film. Marvel convinced Doritos to create a bag that of chips that literally has a cassette player built inside.

This of course makes sense since the main character, Chris Pratt’s
Peter Quill, listens to his favorite tunes through a cassette tape throughout the movie.

According to Billboard, the bags are limited edition and go on sale through Amazon on April 28. No, you can’t walk into Target and grab a bag, sadly. Grab a bag at Amazon.com/Doritos.

It bears mentioning that the soundtrack is in fact very good. George Harrison, Parliament, Sam Cooke…

See the full tracklist over at K-Hits Chicago.

