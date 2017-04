Kings Of Leon and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats are coming to Chicago!

On Saturday, August 12th, Kings Of Leon and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats will be performing at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

Want to secure tickets before anyone else? Head on over to LiveNation.com this Thursday at 10 AM and use the password “XRTKINGS” to get tickets in XRT’s presale.

In case you miss out, the general onsale takes place Friday at 10 AM.

