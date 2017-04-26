Former Cub Chris Coghlan Amazingly Avoids Catcher By Flipping Into Home Plate

Wow!

Ex-Cub Chris Coghlan had a play last night that’ll easily fall into the top 10 plays of this MLB season.

Coghlan, now on the Toronto Blue Jays, aimed to score all the way from first base on a deep drive by Kevin Pillar. Cardinals Rightfielder Stephen Piscotty threw a rocket to catcher Yadier Molina creating a play at the plate.

Instead of barreling into the catcher, or trying to slide around the tag, Coghlan acrobatically dove and flipped over Molina successfully touching home plate in the process to make the score 3-2 Blue Jays.

Any baseball fan has to watch this video because something like this rarely happens.

Check it out below!

"I told you I wasn't gonna slide." – Chris Coghlan. pic.twitter.com/DQIG1qAYm2 — MLB (@MLB) April 26, 2017

