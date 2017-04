Here’s your chance to meet Grandpa Rossy in person!

David Ross will be singing copies of his book Teammate: My Journey in Baseball and a World Series for the Ages on June 1st at 7 PM at the Barnes & Noble in Old Orchard.

Tickets for the event will be available on June 1st at 9 AM. Check out Barnes & Noble’s Facebook post above for full details.

