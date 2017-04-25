Win Paul McCartney Tickets

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Paul McCartney at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on July 25th.

Here’s how you can win. Listen to the XRT during the designated times below to get the keyword. Once you hear it, text it to 59393.

Can’t text? No problem! Simply enter in the contest keyword below and enter in the short code 59393.

Standard text and data rates apply, we’ll send you a text message confirming entry, alternate means of entry found on 93XRT.com.

Click here for official rules

4/25 – 8A-9A

4/25 – 12P-1P

4/26 – 11A-12P

4/26 – 3P-4P

4/27 – 8A-9A

4/27 – 4P-5P

4/28 – 12P-1P