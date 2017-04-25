Phoenix Due To Rise June 9th! I Remember When They Played On The Floor.

It seems like every time Phoenix gets a spin on my afternoon show, I find myself saying the flying Frenchman are due to return at some point in the near future. Turns out that future is closer than we thought. Just announced, the sixth Phoenix album will be released June 9th through Glassnote Records.

Titled “Ti Amo”, it was recorded in Paris, a city plagued with tension over multiple terrorist attacks over the last few years. On the night of the Bataclan attack, guitarist Christian Mazzalai was trapped in the band’s studio after police issued a citywide shutdown.

Still, amidst the darkness, the record is described as colorful with sound that evokes “summer and Italian discos”. Sounds like fun.

I recall the September Saturday afternoon in 2013 when Phoenix played Live From Studio X at Martyr’s and provided the most fun ever for XRT’s private performance series, and they never even stepped on the stage. The show was performed in the round with the band sitting on the floor in a circle surrounded by lucky listeners. It had the intimacy of a party in someone’s living room. Unforgettable.

We can’t wait to see what Phoenix has planned for the new record!