If you’ve got a guitar but don’t know where to start, YouTube is one of the best resources for free tutorials!

The channel Andy Guitar has put together plenty of videos teaching you simple ways of learning the guitar. One video I found that is extremely useful for beginning guitar players is how to play 10 songs using two chords.

Take a look at the tutorial above to learn songs by Buffalo Springfield, The Rolling Stones, U2, The Beatles, and more just by using two chords.

