Revolutionary Rides: Wrigleyville

If you’re looking for a neighborhood that has a professional baseball team, plenty of restaurants and bars, and even a few concert venues, then make Chicago’s Wrigleyville neighborhood part of your plans for this summer. The neighborhood has plenty of options for a fun night out on the town and includes a bit of history, too. Take a look at some of the neighborhood’s must-see sights with this guide.

Located within the community area of Lake View on Chicago’s North Side, the area surrounding the famed Wrigley Field is considered a top destination by many sports fans. Built in 1914, the stadium is the home of the Chicago Cubs and has seen momentous wins, losses, and even a curse (you can read the details on NPR’s website). Today, the area surrounding the Friendly Confines includes sports bars, restaurants and more than a few places to purchase a Cubs T-shirt or hat. To get to Wrigleyville, take the Blue Line to the Addison station.

Eat And Drink: Vines On Clark

3554 N. Clark St.

Chicago, IL 60657

Located a quick walk from Wrigley Field, Vines on Clark offers baseball fans a wide selection of food so you can grab a bite to eat before seeing a game. The menu includes burgers, salads and wraps, as well as customized pizza. After a game, wet your whistle with a few drafts of beer or cocktails. On warm days, consider taking your party outside and dining al fresco on Vines on Clark’s patio.

Eat And Drink:

Sheffield’s Beer & Wine Garden

3258 N. Sheffield Ave.

Chicago, IL 60657

With a beer menu that currently includes more than 40 types of beer on tap and many more in cans and bottles, finding something to drink at Sheffield’s Beer & Wine Garden likely won’t be a problem. The beer garden also serves cider, with selections from breweries that include Vander Mill and Original Sin on the menu. Are you more a wine or whiskey drinker, or maybe you’d like a cocktail? Sheffield’s has you covered, too. You can also fill up on salads, soups, chili, barbecue platters and desserts, while on the weekends you can come by for brunch.

Hot Spot: Metro

3730 N. Clark St.

Chicago, IL 60613

Plan a night out with friends when you check out the performance lineup at Metro. The concert venue will see a number of musical acts take the stage in upcoming months, with BØRNS, L7, Broods and Andrew Bird among the performers on the schedule. Metro, which is located just down the street from Wrigley Field, also serves up an assortment of drinks during the shows. Just remember that some shows have age restrictions in place.

Must-Experience Event: Northalsted Market Days

On Halsted St. from Belmont Ave. to Addison St. Chicago, IL 60657